WATCH Episode One of #SGIT Producer Abimbola Craig’s New Vlog – “My Online Dating Experience In Lagos”

10.03.2018

Producer, actress and lawyer Abimbola Craig has launched her very own YouTube channel which will be home for her vlog series “Ms Craig’s Thoughts“.

Episode one is out and it’s titled “My Online Dating Experience In Lagos“.

In this episode Abimbola shares her hilarious experience with online dating in Lagos.

Watch below.

  • Marie Antoinette March 10, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    Interesting! I smiled all through…good to see Ms Craig outside SGIT.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Marsala March 11, 2018 at 6:23 am

    Tinder ke? You can’t expect a serious relationship from Tinder. It’s a hook up app. Tolani no do you well oooo!

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • Jummy March 11, 2018 at 8:26 am

      Met my boyfriend on tinder. We’re going on 2 years now. Lol

      In retrospect I don’t think we would have ever crossed paths if we didn’t meet online. We’re both homebodies.

      Love this! 15
    • Florence March 11, 2018 at 5:03 pm

      This is how you close opportunities. Blanket statements don’t always work. Stereotypes sometimes don’t apply in all situations. Be open-minded and you will be shocked, not just in dating, but every area of life.

      Love this! 8
  • Que March 11, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Why does this sound like a am ready for marriage please come and marry me. Not what I expected

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • A March 12, 2018 at 4:59 am

    No where to subscribe.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • A March 12, 2018 at 5:00 am

    No vissible button

    Love this! 0 Reply
