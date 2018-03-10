WATCH Episode One of #SGIT Producer Abimbola Craig’s New Vlog – “My Online Dating Experience In Lagos”

Producer, actress and lawyer Abimbola Craig has launched her very own YouTube channel which will be home for her vlog series “Ms Craig’s Thoughts“.
Episode one is out and it’s titled “My Online Dating Experience In Lagos“.
In this episode Abimbola shares her hilarious experience with online dating in Lagos.
Watch below.
Interesting! I smiled all through…good to see Ms Craig outside SGIT.
Tinder ke? You can’t expect a serious relationship from Tinder. It’s a hook up app. Tolani no do you well oooo!
Met my boyfriend on tinder. We’re going on 2 years now. Lol
In retrospect I don’t think we would have ever crossed paths if we didn’t meet online. We’re both homebodies.
This is how you close opportunities. Blanket statements don’t always work. Stereotypes sometimes don’t apply in all situations. Be open-minded and you will be shocked, not just in dating, but every area of life.
Why does this sound like a am ready for marriage please come and marry me. Not what I expected
No where to subscribe.
No vissible button