BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Davido visits Music School in Rwanda, donates $5000

03.03.2018 at By 5 Comments

Davido visits Music School in Rwanda, donates $5000 - BellaNaijaMusician, designer, and now, philanthropist!

Davido, on Saturday, just before performing at his concert visited a music school in Rwanda.

The musician on Twitter shared a video of himself during his visit.

Davido announced to them that he’d be donating $5000 to their education, and gifted them all free tickets to his concert later in the day.

Davido also performed live for the students.

See the video of his visit below:

5 Comments on Davido visits Music School in Rwanda, donates $5000
  • bruno March 3, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    just 5k? after all the noise u make all over instagram.
    davido its either ur not as rich as you claim to be or ur just stingy.

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Lilo March 3, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    Wow! $5K pere? I knew tati billion gang was a hoax! Hahah. Doesn’t even buy a Chanel jumbo flap bag.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Ovadje March 4, 2018 at 6:33 am

    I love how Nigerians just presume it is their place to tell others how (and how much) of their money to spend/donate. SMDH

    Anyone who thinks $5K is too small is free to ‘shame’ Davido by donating more! Ultimately, it’s the thought that counts. Afterall, it’s $5k the school did not have yesterday, and the kids are much richer for the inspiration. Meanwhile, I have spent just enough time on BN to be reasonably certain that the only ‘donation’ made by folks like Bruno are prolly 5k words of drivel. LMAO!

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • jide March 4, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    All that Lau Lau. Bentley, rolls royce. Shiiior! Ase o ti e le. Na lie dey there

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • tunmi March 5, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Haba!!! 5K is something oh. una sef

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija