Davido visits Music School in Rwanda, donates $5000

Musician, designer, and now, philanthropist!
Davido, on Saturday, just before performing at his concert visited a music school in Rwanda.
The musician on Twitter shared a video of himself during his visit.
Davido announced to them that he’d be donating $5000 to their education, and gifted them all free tickets to his concert later in the day.
Davido also performed live for the students.
See the video of his visit below:
As I always say “ WE RISE BY LIFTING OTHERS “
Visited a music school in Rwanda today , the beautiful bright spirit of the people I met there motivated me to donate to their future !
One Love , Worldwide ! #30BG pic.twitter.com/jE1jOyFf7M
— Davido (@iam_Davido) March 3, 2018
just 5k? after all the noise u make all over instagram.
davido its either ur not as rich as you claim to be or ur just stingy.
Wow! $5K pere? I knew tati billion gang was a hoax! Hahah. Doesn’t even buy a Chanel jumbo flap bag.
I love how Nigerians just presume it is their place to tell others how (and how much) of their money to spend/donate. SMDH
Anyone who thinks $5K is too small is free to ‘shame’ Davido by donating more! Ultimately, it’s the thought that counts. Afterall, it’s $5k the school did not have yesterday, and the kids are much richer for the inspiration. Meanwhile, I have spent just enough time on BN to be reasonably certain that the only ‘donation’ made by folks like Bruno are prolly 5k words of drivel. LMAO!
All that Lau Lau. Bentley, rolls royce. Shiiior! Ase o ti e le. Na lie dey there
Haba!!! 5K is something oh. una sef