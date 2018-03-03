Davido visits Music School in Rwanda, donates $5000

Musician, designer, and now, philanthropist!

Davido, on Saturday, just before performing at his concert visited a music school in Rwanda.

The musician on Twitter shared a video of himself during his visit.

Davido announced to them that he’d be donating $5000 to their education, and gifted them all free tickets to his concert later in the day.

Davido also performed live for the students.

See the video of his visit below:

As I always say “ WE RISE BY LIFTING OTHERS “

Visited a music school in Rwanda today , the beautiful bright spirit of the people I met there motivated me to donate to their future !

One Love , Worldwide ! #30BG pic.twitter.com/jE1jOyFf7M — Davido (@iam_Davido) March 3, 2018