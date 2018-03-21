Episode 1 of Inspector K’s Second Season is Here! WATCH “Thieves” on BN TV

BellaNaija

Inspector K, a crime comedy about a wacky inspector who through unconventional ways solves crimes in the city of Lagos, is back for its second season.

He is supported by two clueless but surprisingly sometimes intelligent police officers and in this season the super inspector has finally met his match. He is dealing with a cartel that seems to be completely untraceable and is always one step ahead of him: drugs, murders, major heist and thievery.

The heat is on as Inspector K’s station tries to uncover this menacing group, but this time they enlist the help of another station and a Special agent from “the abroad”. The only problem is Inspector K is not the best at working in a team as the spotlight seems to get smaller and smaller.

Watch episode one, Thieves, below.

