Nigerian singers Boj and Ajebutter22 did good for themselves last year with the release of their respective albums, Magic & What Happens in Lagos.

They are now linking up this year to release a joint EP. Although the title has not been revealed yet, the first single off the project is titled Yawa and drops on Friday.

Ajebutter22 wrote on his Instagram page;

ANNOUNCEMENT: @bojonthemicrophone X AJEBUTTER22 EP COMING SOON! FIRST SINGLE DROPPING ON FRIDAY ‘YAWA’ 🔥💥 Art by @voyager.x