Jemima Osunde spotted at Private Screening of #MTVShugaNaija Series’ 6th Season in South Africa

Actress Jemima Osunde, one of the stars of MTV Shuga Naija‘s sixth season, was in Johannesburg, South Africa, today to attend a private screening of the series with the cast of ‘MTV Shuga: Down South’.

For the screening, she rocked a gorgeous white dress from womenswear brand OmaZiim. She accessorized with black heeled sandals and a chic statement bag.

Jemima was joined at the screening by Jesse Suntele, Tshego Koke, Tk Sebothoma, Samke Makhoba, Sandile Ntshingila, Lerato Walaza, Stephanie Sandows, Farieda Metsileng, Kim Jayde Robinson, Candice Modiselle, and more.

See more photos below.

