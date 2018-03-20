BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

ONE Lucky BellaNaijarian Food Vendor will get a Spot at #GidiFest2018 this March | Here’s How to Win

20.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

ONE Lucky BellaNaijarian Vendor will get a Spot at #GidiFest2018 | Find Details Inside

Hey BellaNaijarians!

The fifth edition of the annual Gidi Festival is happening on Friday, the 30th of March and we have secured a slot for a lucky food vendor to operate at this year’s edition of Gidi Fest.

The event is set to hold at Hard Rock Cafe’s Beach Front.

Here’s How to Win:

State in the comment section below the name of your business and why you think you should be given the spot. Don’t forget to also include your social media handles.

The competition ends Wednesday, 21st March by 4PM and winners will be announced by 7PM on the same day.

Good Luck!

Note:

  • This applies to Lagos-based vendors only
  • This applies to food vendors only (no drinks)
  • Winner must be available for a site visit ahead of the event
  • Winner must be willing to share their experience on @bellanaijaonline and BellaNaija.com
  • Winner must be willing to adhere to the Gidi Fest rules for vendors

Other Ts&Cs apply!

_________________________________________________________________________________________

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Gidi Fest 2018

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Private Trips Wande Coal 4:01
  2. Taboo Wande Coal 4:16
  3. Ololufe Wande Coal 4:53
  4. You Bad feat. D'Banj Wande Coal 4:03
  5. Ten Ten ft. Mo'Hits All Stars Wande Coal 3:49
  6. Bumper To Bumper Wande Coal 3:46
  7. Been Long You Saw Me Wande Coal 3:31
  8. Rotate Wande Coal 3:45
  9. The Kick ft. Don Jazzy Wande Coal 4:01
  10. Go Low Wande Coal 3:21
  11. Amorawa Wande Coal 4:05
  12. Ashimapeyin Wande Coal 3:49
  13. Baby Hello Wande Coal 3:30
  14. Aye Dun ft. Skuki Wande Coal 3:48
  15. Superwoman Wande Coal 4:56
  16. Iskaba Wande Coal x DJ Tunez 3:45

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija