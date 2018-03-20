ONE Lucky BellaNaijarian Food Vendor will get a Spot at #GidiFest2018 this March | Here’s How to Win

Hey BellaNaijarians!

The fifth edition of the annual Gidi Festival is happening on Friday, the 30th of March and we have secured a slot for a lucky food vendor to operate at this year’s edition of Gidi Fest.

The event is set to hold at Hard Rock Cafe’s Beach Front.

Here’s How to Win:

State in the comment section below the name of your business and why you think you should be given the spot. Don’t forget to also include your social media handles.

The competition ends Wednesday, 21st March by 4PM and winners will be announced by 7PM on the same day.

Good Luck!

Note:

This applies to Lagos-based vendors only

This applies to food vendors only (no drinks)

Winner must be available for a site visit ahead of the event

Winner must be willing to share their experience on @bellanaijaonline and BellaNaija.com

Winner must be willing to adhere to the Gidi Fest rules for vendors

Other Ts&Cs apply!

_________________________________________________________________________________________

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Gidi Fest 2018