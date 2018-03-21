Georgina Onuoha reveals past ordeal with In-Laws on daughter’s 11th Birthday

Nollywood actress and skincare entrepreneur Georgina Onuoha is celebrating with her daughter Nicole today as she clocks 11 years on earth today.

She took that time to reveal what happened around the time she gave birth to Nicole.

Georgina revealed that her in-laws never wanted her to marry Nicole’s father and went to great lengths to make sure of that.

She wrote on her Instagram page;

1 and 11.. how time flies..

Lord I am humbled.Thank you for your many blessings upon her life. Lord you favored me and blessed me with the most gracious daughter in the household of the igwegbe’s. Despite the many battles from the enemies of Igwegbe’s household, you showed me mercy and gave me strength. I became a mom in the midst of a raging storm“ . I was threatened constantly that “you will never marry my brother, you will never be a mom, you will be barren, i will kill you, I will rather die than have you bear my brother kids or step your foot in my father’s house , you and your children will be bastards”. For no just cause.. Simply because I was an actor, I was dragged to every police station in Lagos, assassins were constantly sent to my home. I was shamed on every national News paper/tabloids like a common thief and was made an object of caricature because I was in love with your father as he did me. My crime was wanting to settle down like every other young woman. Through it all, I remained silent and pleaded my case before God. You o lord covered my shame and gave your final judgement. You blessed me with Chigozie and it’s been endless blessings since then. Lord continue to silence every roaring lion and enemies of our household. May every stone thrown at us be the solid rock upon which we build our foundation. May your grace never depart from her for she brought me comfort, peace and many blessings. Continue to protect her from all who have been fighting tirelessly to deny her her due place in her father’s home and the joy of growing up with her father like every girl deserves. Chigozie Being your mom was the best Job I ever had and continue to do till the day I close my eyes in perfect peace. I 💗you child of mine.

Happy 11th Birthday Nicole 🎂👸🏼👑🎉🎁🎊🎈🌺

We love you and are proud to be your parents 🙏🏻💙💗

Photo Credit: @georginaonuoha