Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop! #BlackPanther is the most Tweeted-about Movie of All Time

It seems Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther” isn’t taking a backseat anytime soon as it is breaking every record breakable!
Twitter has just announced that the movie has officially become the most tweeted-about movie of ALL TIME, adding to the already long list of records broken and set.
With 35 million tweets, here’s a breakdown of what people are tweeting about:
It’s official. #BlackPanther has become the most Tweeted-about movie of all time. 📈
With 35 million Tweets, fans can’t get enough of #Wakanda
Here’s the breakdown. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cm5RF3mY2q
— Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) March 20, 2018
The most Tweeted-about emojis associated with #BlackPanther are:
➖ 🔥
➖ 🖤
➖ 👑 pic.twitter.com/yCWmdc0i9Z
— Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) March 20, 2018
The most Tweeted-about hashtags relating to #BlackPanther are:
➖ #BlackPanther
➖ #WakandaForever
➖ #Wakanda pic.twitter.com/QjZKAUHOHb
— Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) March 20, 2018
The most Tweeted-about #BlackPanther characters are:
➖ #BlackPanther
➖ #Killmonger
➖ #Shuri pic.twitter.com/Df42mYXwP1
— Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) March 20, 2018
The top-Tweeted movies of 2018 so far are:
➖ #BlackPanther
➖ Star Wars: #TheLastJedi
➖ Avengers: #InfinityWar
— Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) March 20, 2018