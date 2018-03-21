Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop! #BlackPanther is the most Tweeted-about Movie of All Time

It seems Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther” isn’t taking a backseat anytime soon as it is breaking every record breakable!

Twitter has just announced that the movie has officially become the most tweeted-about movie of ALL TIME, adding to the already long list of records broken and set.

With 35 million tweets, here’s a breakdown of what people are tweeting about:

It’s official. #BlackPanther has become the most Tweeted-about movie of all time. 📈 With 35 million Tweets, fans can’t get enough of #Wakanda Here’s the breakdown. 👇 pic.twitter.com/cm5RF3mY2q — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) March 20, 2018