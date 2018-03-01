Head Injury: President Buhari’s Son Yusuf back in Nigeria

Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after weeks of medical treatment in Germany.

Yusuf had been involved in a bike accident late last year and suffered a head injury. The president’s son underwent surgery in Nigeria at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja and was in stable condition before being airlifted to Germany.

Yusuf was received by Dr Osagie Ehanire, the minister of state for health last night, February 28.

Photo Credit: @hayeokoh