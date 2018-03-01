Head Injury: President Buhari’s Son Yusuf back in Nigeria

Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after weeks of medical treatment in Germany.
Yusuf had been involved in a bike accident late last year and suffered a head injury. The president’s son underwent surgery in Nigeria at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja and was in stable condition before being airlifted to Germany.
Yusuf was received by Dr Osagie Ehanire, the minister of state for health last night, February 28.
See photos below:
Photo Credit: @hayeokoh
Welcome back. Be careful next time.
Lmao!! That is such a Nigerian thing to say!! You think his mother and father didn’t tell him that already? lols. We can advise even God himself! Chai!
We thank God! Bubu ur pleased to see ur son again, so many have lost their children and will never set eye on them again due to the terrible state of this nation. Do something!
What do I care.
Thank God he recovered.
Thank God for you, but what about the other guy? Nobody ever says anything about him
Received by the Minister of State. Nigeria!
Glad he survived but this open celebration is an insult to all Nigerians especially those who can’t afford good medical care just because our health service is non-existent. God help and guide us all. If you are unwell in this country and recover count yourself lucky because the system is not designed to ensure we all recover from whatever ailment by befall us.
Jeez just sit down and shut up
@ Ottawa Queen and Chidi,you echoed my thought.
Thank God for the young man’s survival. but Nigerian leaders are shameless.
I hope the FG will airlift every sick Nigerian to Germany for medical treatment.
@kael I would like to presume your comment is not a response to my post, but should it be the case I will not trade words with you. My stance still remains the same, As Nigerians we have been subdued for so long we celebrate the accomplishments of people who in any right thinking society should be behind bars for looting our collective wealth. As earlier mentioned, thank God he survived but for the people at the bottom of the food chain in this country, they stand very little chance of surviving because our health sector is dead. Have a good day Mr/Mrs
ok for some
Good news
Thought they vehemently denied it when it was reported that he went abroad for treatment. Shameless people. Good for them he’s OK. Not so good for others who can’t afford same or the man whose daughter died because he couldn’t afford hospital bills due to unpaid salaries.
Buhari is just a massive hypocrite. The biggest hypocrite to ever rule Nigeria. The worst part is ,he is not even doing ANYTHING to improve the health sector to maybe ‘appease’ Nigerians for funds spent on his foreign medical bills. Even if its two world class hospitals to start with. I don’t even know the tangible thing he has achieved to make him want to seek reelection.
Buhari the fraudster…all his family go abroad for one thing or the other.
Shame Dapche girls don’t have the same option..
I thought he is death jor! this is an insult to the citizens of Nigeria who can’t afford medicals aboard except they solicit for funds from the public…..
You thought he is death??? Really?
E no go beta for dem! A whole minister of health leaving what should be an already busy portfolio (with the terrible state Nigerian healthcare is) to go and welcome the president’s son? Sango burn dem down!
Actually the Minuster has no work… this activity is probably the hardest he has worked this week… so my dear we as a people are not missing anything his going to receive the golden Boy or first son.🙄
Weird country. Buhari we voted for you to revamp the health care sector. But, just look at. Celebrating mediocrity. He came back from Germany on what could have been handled by Nigerians whether it is from your personal pocket or otherwise, no one cares. This looks bad. Dare I say Trump and the former prime minister of UK were right. Fantastically corrupt country with even worse leaders.
Shameless president. Afterall he sat down in the UK for months as well. Nigerians, behold who you voted for!! You’ve all been scammed.