Pregnant Women in Ghana take Bleaching Pills to lighten Skin of their Babies – BBC Report

According to reports from BBC News, women in Ghana have been taking bleaching pills in a bid to lighten the skin of their unborn children.
BBC reports that the women have been warned against the growing trend because the illegal drugs can cause birth defects, including damage to limbs and internal organs.
This is coming just a few weeks after Ghana was in the headlines for disqualifying candidates for jobs in the immigration service if they bleached skin or stretch marks,.
BBC also reports that the pills are often smuggled into the country inside luggage at airports in large quantities and that security agencies and police are working together to arrest and prosecute companies and individuals in possession of the illegal tablets.
Photo Credit: BBC.com
All BBC, CNN and western media know to report is negatives of the continent of Africa. They do a good job in keeping their citizens who are not exposed foolish. That is why when this citizens open their mouth to ask or communicate with Africans they sound very dumb.
of course, The problem is CNN and western media. Because if they didn’t report on it, we can just waka pass and look away right?
Don’t tell yourself the truth
Well dear, my point is report the negatives as well as the positives. Keeping it balanced. I did not say this reporting is false.
This is heartbreaking!
No way this is true
IT IS OUR OWN FAULT.. WI TOO LOVE BLEACHING.. BECAUSE WE ARE FOOLISH AND BRAIN WASHED.. YOU SEE SOMETIMES GROWN ASS MEN AND WOMEN DESTROYING THEIR SKIN.. SO PITIFUL.. WITH THIS DANISHLUSHIOUS BLEACHING CREAM TAKING RICH AFRICAN WOMEN BY THE STORM.. STOOOPID
Please next time speak for yourself. Say it like this I Temi Tope is ………
Let’s not forgot that we Africans are also the ones who will always give lighter skin people better chances and associate them with wealth, succes and all the lovely things earth has.
Individuals should take responsibility for their actions., society can’t be blamed for this bleaching craze as it is too convenient. I see a lot of women say that they bleach because men like light skinned women however an individual should not be interested in what the world thinks of them but on what the man they are involved with thinks of them.
Concerning this news, I think it is highly ignorant, stupid and unsafe of anyone to try and bleach the color of an unborn child. I dey vex self.
@Leyla… I guess these ‘Africans’ you speak about are rats and goats instead of human beings? Is the society not made up of human beings? How about every individual change their own mindset so that everybody is comfortable with their own skin color and by extension, the skin color of other people? But no! It’s easier to blame ‘African society’
We will see where all of this madness will lead in the next thirty years
@Pat but is Africa’s situation “balanced”?
Whats all these bleaching madness
This is the night of it! What kind of foolishness is this. It won’t even work, that is even the sad part
Hight
Y’all can shout wakanda forever all you like, but this kind of brainwash in Africans is on another level. If you can do this to your unborn innocent offspring, then you can do anything….
it’s better to have a one night stand with a random lebanese, if you want yellow skin so badly….
I went to a shop the other day and a guy walked in and asked if the woman sells cream that can make one fairer. I was so shocked that I unconsciously turned and looked at the guy. I used to think this was something only women do. Well just goes to show that time have changed