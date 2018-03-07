Gbenro Ajibade, Tunde Ednut feature in Hi-Idibia’s New Music Video “You Don’t Know Me” | Watch on BN

Hyacinth Idibia popularly know as Hi-Idibia who is from Benue state and the immediate younger brother to Legendary musician 2Baba is now back and ready under a new music platform called Nevada Music Group (NMG).

His new single You Don’t Know Me and is a mixture of Afro pop, reggae and R&B. The video directed by Patrick Elis features cameo appearance by NMG CEO Neville, Tunde Ednut, Jaymoneyentt, Gbenro Ajibade and many more.

