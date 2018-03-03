2Baba’s Hypertek Digital make New Signing | Listen to “Fantasy” by OTiKe on BN

BellaNaija

Hypertek Digital has expanded its roster adding talented singer OTiKe who drops his major label debut single titled Fantasy.

Fantasy is a catchy up tempo pop track that aims to rule dance floors in 2018. The track highlights his incredible song writing, vocal delivery and melodies that must have impressed music legend 2Baba who signs his first artiste in recent years .

OTiKe (real names Moses Ezekiel Okonoboh Jnr) is a graduate of Business Management from the University of Massachusetts Lowell (UML). The Surulere born pop singer cites Plantashun Boiz as his biggest influence and hopes to become an international pop star.

