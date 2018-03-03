BellaNaija

Rick Ross reportedly placed on Life Support following Cardiac Arrest

American rapper and hip hop mogul Rick Ross has been placed on a machine which takes over the function of his heart and lungs according to a new report by TMZ.

The rapper has reportedly been rushed to the hospital in an ambulance following a distress 911 call from his home where he was found breathing heavily, unresponsive and “slobbing out of the mouth”.

Rick Ross has not had a major medical issue like this since he suffered 2 seizures on 2 separate flights in 2011.

His family however continually refutes the reports that he is in ECMO or that he is even hospitalized for that matter.

  • omomo March 3, 2018 at 11:08 am

    oh no..God heal him

    Love this! 12
    • bruno March 3, 2018 at 12:56 pm

      why did ur God allow him to have the cardiac arrest in the first place?

      Love this! 9
    • Wendy March 3, 2018 at 2:52 pm

      @Bruno: All well and good. Let him get what he deserves. If he wakes I can only hope he’ll stop being a sexist pig. The world is usually better without his likes.

      Love this! 9
  • Lol March 3, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    God gives free will. If he tells you to not eat oily food and you eat it heart attack is inevitable. He’s merciful so he will save him.

    Love this! 12
