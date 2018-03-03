Rick Ross reportedly placed on Life Support following Cardiac Arrest

American rapper and hip hop mogul Rick Ross has been placed on a machine which takes over the function of his heart and lungs according to a new report by TMZ.

The rapper has reportedly been rushed to the hospital in an ambulance following a distress 911 call from his home where he was found breathing heavily, unresponsive and “slobbing out of the mouth”.

Rick Ross has not had a major medical issue like this since he suffered 2 seizures on 2 separate flights in 2011.

His family however continually refutes the reports that he is in ECMO or that he is even hospitalized for that matter.