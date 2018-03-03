BellaNaija

Alaafin of Oyo & Wife Olori Memumat Adeyemi throw Naming Ceremony for Twins

03.03.2018 at By 5 Comments

A couple of days ago, Alaafin of Oyo Dr. Lamidi Adeyemi III welcomed two sets of twins from two of his younger wives, Olori Memunat Omowunmi and Olori Badirat Ajoke.

Olori Memunat has now shared photos on her Instagram page, from the recently held naming ceremony for the twins.

See photos below: 

  • Fifi March 3, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    So this fine girl allows that papa to mount her and kiss her, Jesus please come back soon

    Love this! 14 Reply
    • TOSIN March 3, 2018 at 8:07 pm

      Is it your mouth, haba

      Love this! 14
    • nnenne March 4, 2018 at 2:23 pm

      When there are no jobs in the land ,what do you think? At least she feeds well and is taken care for for now.
      BTW, congratulations!

      Love this! 6
  • Lovelyhannah March 3, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    She’ll have to bring them up by herself. Alafia is too old to be around in the next 20 yrs of their life. Tut talk

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Her Majesty Ugoeze Obioma March 3, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    Her Highness. Mother Queen. Am happy for you. Congratulation Iya twins. Pls take care my ibeji for me oooo. Love y’all. 💗💕💋💋.

    Love this! 6 Reply
