Alaafin of Oyo welcomes Two sets of Twins

Alaafin of Oyo, Dr. Lamidi Adeyemi III and his wives, Olori Memumat Adeyemi and Olori Olaitan Ajoke have both welcomed a set of twin each.

Olori Memumat Adeyemi announced the birth of her children on Instagram, with the caption:

Before you were conceived I wanted you. Before you were born I loved you. Before you were here an hour I would die for you. This is the miracle of Mother’s Love.” I have for you my lovely TWINS…..3. Feeling fat lasts nine months but the joy of becoming a mom lasts forever.I’ll never cry over you my wonderful children

The Alaafin of Oyo also took to his Instagram to say;

Congratulations to me, Adeyemi family and all the Oyo Empire, as my wife “Olori Memunat Omowumi” gives birth to set of twins. 💕❤️ 👸 👑 🤴

See Photos:

Olori Badirat Olaitan Ajoke also shared the news on her Instagram page, revealing she had welcomed two boys.

See her post below: