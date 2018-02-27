Alaafin of Oyo welcomes Two sets of Twins

Alaafin of Oyo, Dr. Lamidi Adeyemi III and his wives, Olori Memumat Adeyemi and Olori Olaitan Ajoke have both welcomed a set of twin each.
Olori Memumat Adeyemi announced the birth of her children on Instagram, with the caption:
Before you were conceived I wanted you. Before you were born I loved you. Before you were here an hour I would die for you. This is the miracle of Mother’s Love.” I have for you my lovely TWINS…..3. Feeling fat lasts nine months but the joy of becoming a mom lasts forever.I’ll never cry over you my wonderful children
The Alaafin of Oyo also took to his Instagram to say;
Congratulations to me, Adeyemi family and all the Oyo Empire, as my wife “Olori Memunat Omowumi” gives birth to set of twins. 💕❤️ 👸 👑 🤴
Olori Badirat Olaitan Ajoke also shared the news on her Instagram page, revealing she had welcomed two boys.
congrats darling………May your joy last forever.
This baba cannot be doing nothing talkless of scoring goals. People should learn to acknowledge the usefulness of intervention e.g IVF to educate and give hope to other people looking for solution. In other gist, I saw this man and his wives at the airport once and he was so badly burnt from bleaching. I was embarrassed for Nigeria.
You need to be tutored Fizzy this baba can do everything sex cos he is a man…………..so no IVF involve. Baba can do and ejaculate and still make babies till his last breath.
Nonetheless, Baba scored a quadruple
issa goal!
Congratulations.
A set of twins is a great coincidence esp at the Oba’s advanced age.
I wonder whether they took Clomid – resulting in a higher likelihood of non-identical twins, as the competition in a polygamous and monarchial set up is fierce.
Also do the Obas do a DNA test.
Let’s ask “Baba Segi’s wives”
My exact thinking. Immediately I thought ‘hmmm clomid tinz…… Competition and/or alliance between the young queens.
what are the odds of an 80 year old man impregnating his 2 youngest wives same time with twins?????i think he decided to go scientific
So we’re just going to pretend ol boy’s sperm is still viable? …okay.
It is very very viable(?). That is one of the ways nature is fighting gender equality as viewed by extreme feminists.
An 80-year old man went to the doctor for his quarterly check-up. The doctor asked the man how he was feeling, and the 80-year-old said, “things are great, and I’ve never felt better! I now have a 20-year-old bride who is pregnant with my child. What do you think about that, doc?”
The doctor considered the question for a minute and then began to tell a story.
“I have an older friend, much like you, who is an avid hunter and never misses a season. One day he was setting off to go hunting. In a bit of a hurry, he accidentally picked up his walking cane instead of his gun.”
“As he neared a lake, he came across a very large male beaver sitting at the water’s edge. He realized he left his gun at home, and so, he couldn’t shoot the magnificent creature. Out of habit he raised his cane, aimed it at the animal as if it was his favorite hunting rifle, and yelled ‘bang bang’. Miraculously, two shots rang out and the beaver fell dead.”
“Now, what do you think of that?” asked the doctor.
The 80-year-old replied, “logic would strongly suggest that somebody else pumped a few rounds into that beaver.”
The doctor replied, “my point exactly.”
Oluwamiyo!! This Baba with his bleaching, with his bleaching.. he looks like a Marionette..!! Lord help us.. This is a shame.. You see now when people talking about Pregnant women in Ghana Bleaching their unborn babies.. This bleaching is a real African nightmare..
Congrats to the mum and well done IVF… you also gave my sister a hope to be called mum of triplets.
Lol… @KLL you had to spin this beautiful tale. You is evil