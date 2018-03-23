Kayefi’s cover of Reminisce’s “Ponmile” is the perfect Feminist Reply | Watch Video for “Ponraele” on BN

Nigeria Afropop sensation Kayefi has released a new single titled Ponraele, a cover of Reminisce‘s 2017 single – Ponmile and she takes her version from the feminist angle. The cover is quite funny and refreshing.
23.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 1 Comment
I like. What is good for the goose…