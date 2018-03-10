Man arraigned for Raping his 16-Year Old Sister-in-Law for 9 Years

A 52-year-old man, Olusola Williams, has been arraigned at the Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for raping his 16-year-old sister-in-law consistently since she was 8, Premium Times reports.

Williams, a generator repairer who stays in Abule Egba area of Lagos, has been raping the girl since 2009, when she was 8.

Clifford Ogu, the police prosecutor, told the court that the girl reported the rape to her school principal. He said:

The girl who could not hide it any longer, told her principal when some social workers came to their school to show a film on sexual assault. According to the girl, her uncle has been sleeping with her since 2009 when she was eight years old.

The girl was abused almost daily until she reached puberty and started menstruating, after which the rape occurred twice a week. He said:

The girl said the sexual abuse reduced to two times a week when she started menstruating in 2013. Before 2013, the accused used to sleep with her almost every day and the last time he slept with her was on February 28, 2018. The case was reported at the police station and the accused was called for questioning and from there, he was detained and charged to court.