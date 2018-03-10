U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson cancels events in Kenya, says he’s “not feeling well”

United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has cancelled scheduled events in Kenya, saying he’s “not feeling well,” CNN reports.

“The secretary is not feeling well after a long couple days working on major issues back home such as North Korea and has cancelled his events for the day,” the State Department spokesperson Steve Goldstein told reporters.

“Some events will go ahead without him, while they are looking at the possibility of rescheduling others.”

He is expected to resume normal schedule on Sunday.

Tillerson arrived Nairobi on Friday, where he met with president Uhuru Kenyatta.

He has also visited Ethiopia and Djibouti, and will be moving on to Nigeria and Chad.

