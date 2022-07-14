Connect with us

News

Baba Ijesha to Spend 16 Years in Jail for Sexaully Assaulting a Minor

News

This Cameroonian teenager & her schoolmates are breaking down stereotypes and raising awareness about women's health

BN TV Movies & TV News Nollywood Scoop

2023 Elections: Funke Akindele Bello confirms She’s PDP’s Deputy Governorship Candidate

News

2023: Tinubu announces Kashim Shettima as Running Mate

News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up With All That's Happened This Week!

News

2023 Elections: Peter Obi picks Datti Baba-Ahmed as his Running Mate

BN TV News

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Daughter has Never Had Malaria & She Believes We can Replicate this Globally

News

Michael Olawole's Love for African Designs has Set Off a Wave of African Print Fashion in Mauritius

News

Israel Adesanya defends UFC Belt for the 5th Time after defeating Jared Cannonier at UFC

News

Applications are now Open for the Nigerian National Committee Annual UWC Scholarship

News

Baba Ijesha to Spend 16 Years in Jail for Sexaully Assaulting a Minor

Published

45 mins ago

 on

Baba Ijesha

Nollywood actor Nollywood actor Olarenwaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor, Guardian Nigeria is reporting.

According to PUNCH, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Thursday sentenced him to 16 years imprisonment following his conviction.

He was convicted of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, and attempted sexual assault and was acquitted of two of the charges against him: sexual assault by penetration and attempted sexual assault by penetration.

In April 2021, Baba Ijesha was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command, following a complaint by another actor Princess Adekola Adekanya.

Among those who testified in court were Princess; the 14-year-old child; Olabisi Ajayi-Kayode, a child expert; Aniekan Makanjuola, a medical doctor; Wahab Kareem, the investigating police officer; and Abigail Omane, another police officer.

The statement by the Police at the time, said that he was arrested for defilement, adding that he sexually assaulted Princess’ foster child in the latter’s home, adding that he had been at it since the child was 7 years old.

The statement then also added that Baba Ijesha confessed to the crime and investigation continued before the case was finally taken to court in June of the same year..

Baba Ijesha had told the court that he signed the confessional statement under duress.

The offences contravened Section 135, 137, 261, 202, 262 and 263 of the Lagos State Criminal Law 2015, which stipulates life imprisonment for offenders.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Features That Make Rental Property Profitable

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle July Edition Is…

Comet Nwosu: How You See Time Determines Your Well-Being

BN Book Review: Home by Dami Adetu | Review by The BookLady NG

Money Matters with Nimi: Don’t Waste The Long Holiday
css.php