New Music: Patoranking – Sunshine

Following the success of his last single – Available, Patoranking comes through with a follow-up tune entitled Sunshine.
Patoranking’s versatility is on display on this one as the new tune.
Listen and Download below:
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
21.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Following the success of his last single – Available, Patoranking comes through with a follow-up tune entitled Sunshine.
Patoranking’s versatility is on display on this one as the new tune.
Listen and Download below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline