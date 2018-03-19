New Video: Poe – Double Money (No Limit Cover)

Mavin Records act Poe releases the video for his latest single Double Money, which is a cover of G-Eazy‘s No Limit.
The visuals by Director Lekan and Xela keep you engaged till the end, where Poe has something extra for his fans.
Hit Play below!
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
19.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Mavin Records act Poe releases the video for his latest single Double Money, which is a cover of G-Eazy‘s No Limit.
The visuals by Director Lekan and Xela keep you engaged till the end, where Poe has something extra for his fans.
Hit Play below!
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline