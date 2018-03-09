From SA to Stanford to Hollywood! Kudzi is giving the ‘Ultimate Advice for Every Young Black Person’ | Watch

South African vlogger, Kudzi is sharing his story from how he left South Africa to get his MBA in Stanford, to how he moved to Hollywood to live his dream.

He says:

The Ultimate Advice for Young Black People was inspired by the number of conversations I have had with Black Gen-Z & millennials who I see have so much potential and need a little push.

As a person who has been through my own struggles (e.g. fear of reaching for my goals, African student struggling with imposter syndrome at an elite institution etc.), I wanted to create something that will showcase my story from a job I distilled as an accountant to going to Stanford to making it in Hollywood.

I wanted to expose my vulnerabilities and let every other young Black person know that they can make it too