SoFresh’s Goke & Bimbo Balogun Feature on Episode 6 of “Binging with Gamechangers” | Watch on BN TV

This week’s episode features the power couple behind the healthy food company, “So Fresh” – Goke and Bimbo Balogun.

These guys epitomize the “Nigerian Dream”!

Although born and bred in Kwara state, they packed their bags soon after marriage on a sojourn to make it big in Lagos through selling fruits.

8 years later and SoFresh has become one of Nigeria’s leading locations for fresh, organic and healthy meals. With 5 locations across Lagos and Abuja, it’s obvious there is no stopping this couple as they are well on their way to making every Nigerian eat healthy.

Watch

Part 1

Part 2

