Toke Makinwa kicks off New VLog Series – “Diary of a Single Girl”! Watch Episode 1 on BN TV

22.03.2018

Media personality Toke Makinwa has kicked off an all-new vlog series on her YouTube channel. The series, called “Diary of a Single Girl“, will focus on her life as a single girl and the things she goes through.

Episode 1 is titled “I Hate going on Dates” and she talks about how she really feels about going on dates. Can you relate?

She says:

As you all know I’m as single as a dollar bill 😂😂😂 so and the first video is a honest confession. I hate going on dates, I hate the process 😂😂😂😂 who else feels that way? I just can’t be bothered sometimes to be honest

Watch below.

1 Comments
  • shior March 22, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Diary of a single girl caught having lunch with the man we all went to war with you for. keep your diary biko YIMU

    Love this! 8 Reply
  

