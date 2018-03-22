Toke Makinwa kicks off New VLog Series – “Diary of a Single Girl”! Watch Episode 1 on BN TV

Media personality Toke Makinwa has kicked off an all-new vlog series on her YouTube channel. The series, called “Diary of a Single Girl“, will focus on her life as a single girl and the things she goes through.
Episode 1 is titled “I Hate going on Dates” and she talks about how she really feels about going on dates. Can you relate?
She says:
As you all know I’m as single as a dollar bill 😂😂😂 so and the first video is a honest confession. I hate going on dates, I hate the process 😂😂😂😂 who else feels that way? I just can’t be bothered sometimes to be honest
