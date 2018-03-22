BN TV: Episode 3 of “MTV Shuga Naija” is a Must Watch!

MTV Shuga Naija, which is the sixth season of the season, is set against the backdrop of a bustling Lagos metropolis, where we see the northern and southern communities blended together. In this explosive new season we meet a host of new characters dealing with coming of age drama.

Friendships are tested, relationships reach risky heights, and secrets threaten to break family ties.

Starring Timini Egubson, Sharon Ezeamaka, Jemima Osunde, Rahama Sadau, Adebukola Oladipupo, Abayomi Alvin, and many new faces. With cameo performances from YCee.

Watch episode 3 below.

