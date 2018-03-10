BellaNaija

Wakanda Forever! ‘Black Panther’ has crossed the $1 Billion Box Office Mark

10.03.2018

After only a few weeks, Black Panther has reached a major milestone at the worldwide box office – it has crossed the $1 billion mark.

The movie is now the 33rd film to ever cross the billion dollar mark and it’s the 16th Disney film to reach the milestone.

Only four other Marvel movies have grossed over a billion dollars – The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War.

  • Purplieciousbabe March 10, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    I am glad. It was worth it.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Ottawa queen March 11, 2018 at 12:32 am

    And I’m still yet to see it. . .smh!

    Love this! 20 Reply
    • Mama March 11, 2018 at 2:04 am

      You and me both. Worse is, I don’t even plan to. Watched the trailer and it just doesn’t seem like something I would enjoy.

      Love this! 19
    • Random March 11, 2018 at 3:52 am

      @ Mama….Ms rain on the parade. Wallow in your ignorance…people like you will miss out on potentially amazing things in life by that pitiful attitude of striking things off without even having first hand experience…shame. Black Panther will surely not miss you…..most especially 1 billion dollars later lol!

      I’m very happy for these actors of color for their success. Blacks have worked so hard in Hollywood to shatter glass ceilings and I’m happy that they’re breaking grounds. Wakanda forever!

      Love this! 72
    • Mama March 11, 2018 at 4:34 am

      @Random…Huh? Are you okay? I’m truly confused here. Do we by any chance know each other? What the heck are you ranting about?…This is really funny. Mr or Madam, if you mad about something else, just say so! Surely, it is not my comment about not having watched black panther or that the trailer did not pique my interest that has brought out such vitriol from you. Geez! #fanaticmuch

      Love this! 41
    • Nakoms March 11, 2018 at 7:20 am

      @mama. Don’t bother. I have seen it and it’s an average movie.

      But I also appreciate the feel good factor of having an all black cast. In that aspect its a first and will do a lot for black movie industry.

      Love this! 29
    • Par March 11, 2018 at 1:34 pm

      @Nakoms Its a Mavel movel owned by whites. Yes all black actors but company owned predominantly by whites. They sure do know how to put pacifier in Black peeps mouth and make their money.😀

      Love this! 1
    • Kina March 11, 2018 at 5:49 pm

      @random what exactly is your point?

      Love this! 7
    • jokobaba March 11, 2018 at 5:58 pm

      @Mama, ignore people like random. The only reason why I will not watch the movie is because everyone is watching it. My money, my time and my eyes. I am not one to go with the crowd. And if anyone wants to engage in name calling, just know you are referring to your father and not me. I didnt come here to play.

      Love this! 3
    • jokobaba March 11, 2018 at 6:15 pm

      Random, is it your eyes? wetin concern agbero with overload? abeg shift.

      Love this! 8
  • bashebony March 11, 2018 at 9:39 am

    what is this mr abi mrs Random saying? as in i don’t understand the relationship between her comments (mama’s) and yours! Must she like a movie because every other person likes it? whatever happens to different stripes for different folks or whatever! I’m on the same ship with you @Mama, I’ve not watched it and i won’t stress myself about it… will watch it when it’s accessible to me… Some people can be funny and aggressively aggressive towards others opinions!

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Kina March 11, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    watched it twice. i just love super hero movies plus the extra Blakness dat just made it special. If you are not into super hero fantasy DONT SEE IT. There is noting as annoying as sitting in a theatre with people who don’t get it.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • jokobaba March 11, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    The only reason I will not watch the movie is because everyone else seem to be watching it and I am not one to go with the crowd. No be me get my eyes?

    Love this! 6 Reply
    • Kina March 11, 2018 at 8:40 pm

      So you are basically swayed by the crowd. Same difference @jokobaba, yeah its best you give this movie a pass, you definitely wont get it..

      Love this! 24
    • jokobaba March 11, 2018 at 9:29 pm

      @Kina, how is it your business? If you want to go low I am willing to go lower.

      Love this! 2
    • BlueEyed March 12, 2018 at 12:56 am

      @kina 5 cold bottles of Heineken for you! For this jokobaba individual with this embarrassment of a comment and the other individuals up there I will refer you to @califoniabawler’s comment….go and read it and have sense.

      Love this! 11
  • jokobaba March 11, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    @Kina, olodo

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Californiabawlar March 11, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    Some things or opinions are popular because they are proven or just that great.
    Yes, you should always CRITCALLY evaluate, but being willfully contrarian doesn’t make you intelligent.
    Different doesn’t mean smart.
    There’re a lot of idiots (for the lack of a better word) out there who would decide to go the other way just cos everyone agrees on one perspective. Well if you’re one of such, stop it, cos you only just shot yourself in the foot, now you’re an outstanding idiot. Everyone knows.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Kina March 11, 2018 at 11:23 pm

    @jokobala thank you bright spark X.. its amazing how you were able to contradict yourself in just one sentence and you continue to speak without knowledge of your contradiction looool. you simply do not suffer common sense, There are no lower levels than that on which you stand.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Mama March 12, 2018 at 2:10 am

    Listen, if my views and opinions rubs you the wrong way, guess what? You’re just going to have to get used to it cos it isn’t going to change. So, you can make all the snide remarks you want, I will continue to speak my truth as I see it just like you’re free to speak yours. I aint joining your liberal bandwagon and there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it. You don’t like it, close your eyes and waka pass!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Chinasa March 12, 2018 at 9:15 am

    With all the money your father spend sending you to school you cannot make a simple point without shooting yourself in the foot. All you have succeeded in saying is that the crowd has a great influence on your decision making process at the same time you are saying you don’t follow the crowd. Which monkey level you dey. Abeg sit down yeyefowl. I didn’t watch the movie because I prefer movies based on historical events simple. I wouldn’t pay to watch it in the theatre or even watch a pirated copy of it.

    Love this! 3 Reply
