Mercy Johnson Okojie signed on as Mr. Chef’s Brand Ambassador

10.03.2018 at By 3 Comments

Nollywood star Mercy Johnson Okojie has just signed an endorsement deal with Mr Chef iodized salt as she becomes it’s brand ambassador.

Mercy Johnson Okojie shared the news on Instagram saying, “I’ve been teasing you for a few days I know…Say hello to the new brand ambassador for Mr Chef iodised salt! We will be cooking up a storm very soon and I’ll be sharing all the delicious and healthy details! I’m very excited about this new relationship with Mr Chef iodised salt and I can’t wait to tell you how using iodised salt has literally changed my life!”

This endorsement is the actress’ first for 2018.

See photos below.

