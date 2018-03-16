BellaNaija

The whole squad coming through🙌🏽! WATCH the Official Trailer for Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War”

16.03.2018

Disney has released the final teaser for the upcoming film “Avengers: Infinity War” and it has every Marvel leader in it, including Black Panther, Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow, struggling in their fight against villain Thanos.

Infinity War will feature Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman and Tessa Thompson.

Watch

3 Comments on The whole squad coming through🙌🏽! WATCH the Official Trailer for Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War”
  • Engoz March 16, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Ok I’m hyped! Lol, Someone on YouTube said after watching the trailer “And I no longer like DC, lol”

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Frank March 16, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Well alright now!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • tunmi March 16, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    hmm I’m gonna see the film but I expected a better trailer.

    Love this! 2 Reply
