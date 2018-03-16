The whole squad coming through🙌🏽! WATCH the Official Trailer for Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War”

Disney has released the final teaser for the upcoming film “Avengers: Infinity War” and it has every Marvel leader in it, including Black Panther, Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow, struggling in their fight against villain Thanos.

Infinity War will feature Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman and Tessa Thompson.

