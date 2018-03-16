BBNaija: Ifu Ennada & Leo receive ₦2.5m each for winning “Roc Da Mat” Challenge

#BBNaija’s LiFu, the pair of Leo and Ifu Ennada have received the sum of ₦2.5 each for winning the Pepsi Roc da Mat challenge.

The pair were presented on Friday with their win, which includes an all-expense paid trip to London for the One Africa Music Fest, a year supply of Pepsi and Aquafina water, and vintage chillers.

See photos from the presentation below:

Photo Credit: @sirleobdasilva @ifuennada