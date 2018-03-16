BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#BBNaija: Ifu Ennada & Leo receive ₦2.5m each for winning “Roc Da Mat” Challenge

16.03.2018 at By 5 Comments

#BBNaija’s LiFu, the pair of Leo and Ifu Ennada have received the sum of ₦2.5 each for winning the Pepsi Roc da Mat challenge.

The pair were presented on Friday with their win, which includes an all-expense paid trip to London for the One Africa Music Fest, a year supply of Pepsi and Aquafina water, and vintage chillers.

See photos from the presentation below:

Photo Credit: @sirleobdasilva @ifuennada

5 Comments on #BBNaija: Ifu Ennada & Leo receive ₦2.5m each for winning “Roc Da Mat” Challenge
  • Miracle Offorma March 16, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Please change the $ to # abeg. I thought it was 2.5 USD till I opened the article and saw the picture.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • orange March 16, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    2.5 million Dollars ke.. Didn’t anyone proof read this ?

    Love this! 6 Reply
    • cheeksi March 16, 2018 at 8:43 pm

      It’s dollars naa. Pepsi changed the amount last night, didn;t you hear?

      Love this! 0
  • Wunmi March 16, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    All these money they are sharing 😡😡😡So much money to throw around for just showing face on tv .A lot of people are in the hospital and need to raise funds for their treatment.Why can’t they just give them this money and save a life?I don’t understand

    Love this! 15 Reply
    • Mamamia March 16, 2018 at 6:52 pm

      Stop this emotional blackmail…

      Love this! 6
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija