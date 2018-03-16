BBNaija: Ifu Ennada & Leo receive ₦2.5m each for winning “Roc Da Mat” Challenge

#BBNaija’s LiFu, the pair of Leo and Ifu Ennada have received the sum of ₦2.5 each for winning the Pepsi Roc da Mat challenge.
The pair were presented on Friday with their win, which includes an all-expense paid trip to London for the One Africa Music Fest, a year supply of Pepsi and Aquafina water, and vintage chillers.
See photos from the presentation below:
Photo Credit: @sirleobdasilva @ifuennada
Please change the $ to # abeg. I thought it was 2.5 USD till I opened the article and saw the picture.
2.5 million Dollars ke.. Didn’t anyone proof read this ?
It’s dollars naa. Pepsi changed the amount last night, didn;t you hear?
All these money they are sharing 😡😡😡So much money to throw around for just showing face on tv .A lot of people are in the hospital and need to raise funds for their treatment.Why can’t they just give them this money and save a life?I don’t understand
Stop this emotional blackmail…