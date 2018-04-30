BBNaija 2018 Winner Miracle reportedly named Education Ambassador for Imo State

Big Brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle Igbokwe, has reportedly been named an Education Ambassador for Imo State.

A couple of days ago Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Chief of Staff, and choice as next governor of Imo State, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu stated that he wants the state to honour Big Brother Naija’s Miracle and Nina.

Today, Miracle shared a flyer on his Instagram page with the Imo State government welcoming him home and calling him their Education Ambassador.

