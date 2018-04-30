BellaNaija

#BBNaija 2018 Winner Miracle reportedly named Education Ambassador for Imo State

30.04.2018

Big Brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle Igbokwe, has reportedly been named an Education Ambassador for Imo State.

A couple of days ago Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Chief of Staff, and choice as next governor of Imo State, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu stated that he wants the state to honour Big Brother Naija’s Miracle and Nina.

Today, Miracle shared a flyer on his Instagram page with the Imo State government welcoming him home and calling him their Education Ambassador.

  • tony April 30, 2018 at 5:46 am

    DUMB GOVERNOR WILL SOON USE TEACHERS SALARIES TO ERECT STATURE FOR MIRACLE

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • Queeneth April 30, 2018 at 6:00 am

    My son Miracle deserves more, he is a child of great destiny. He has more potentials and his dream of becoming the youngest billionaire will be achieved through the mighty name of our lord Jesus Christ. Amen. Miracle ‘ we live here with you” to see you achieve lofty and greater heights. God bless you son& your parents.

    Love this! 29 Reply
    • Mean man April 30, 2018 at 5:43 pm

      Mind you your son went for BBN for his own pocket or will he shear his winning with the people of imo state the appreciation is enough.

      Love this! 7
  • Letty April 30, 2018 at 6:33 am

  • Letty April 30, 2018 at 6:34 am

    Big brother is now driving policy. Only in Nigeria

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • SoniaPaloma April 30, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Last Last, na to go apply to join BBN I go add join my goals oo lol

    Love this! 15 Reply
