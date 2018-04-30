BN Pick Your Fave: Mercy Aigbe rocked One Dress in Two Ways

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is one person who is a proud supporter of the ‘Wear Nigerian’ campaign.

Today she shared a photo of herself in a creative dress from Nigerian fashion brand TSmart Couture. The unique dress was created to give two unique looks when worn – one with a print fabric while the other side is a plain blue fabric.

Mercy rocked the dresses for two events today. The first dress was for the grande finale of the Cussons Baby competition…

…while the second dress was worn for a birthday party celebration.

Which of the two looks is your fave?