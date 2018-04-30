BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

BN Pick Your Fave: Mercy Aigbe rocked One Dress in Two Ways

30.04.2018 at By 1 Comment

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is one person who is a proud supporter of the ‘Wear Nigerian’ campaign.

Today she shared a photo of herself in a creative dress from Nigerian fashion brand TSmart Couture. The unique dress was created to give two unique looks when worn – one with a print fabric while the other side is a plain blue fabric.

Mercy rocked the dresses for two events today. The first dress was for the grande finale of the Cussons Baby competition…

…while the second dress was worn for a birthday party celebration.

Which of the two looks is your fave?

1 Comments on BN Pick Your Fave: Mercy Aigbe rocked One Dress in Two Ways
  • Marsala April 30, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Loooooooooove this! I prefer the Print side though; hides any creases or stains that may be obvious on the plain side.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija