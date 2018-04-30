BellaNaija

So Inspiring! 22-Year Old Linebacker Shaquem Griffin is the first One-Handed Player to be drafted into the NFL

30.04.2018

One piece of news that has been trending this weekend, is the fact that 22-year-old linebacker Shaquem Griffin made NFL history.

Shaquem has become the first one-handed player to be drafted into the NFL on Saturday (April 28) at the 2018 NFL Draft at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

According to ESPNShaquem was drafted during the fifth round to the Seattle Seahawks as the team’s newest cornerback – joining his twin brother Shaquill on the team.

Shaquem was born with a congenital birth defect that affected the ability to use his left hand before having his hand amputated as a child after suffering from extreme pain. He clearly is not letting that stand in his way.

Talking to ESPN, Shaquem said, “This is not the end of my road … it’s only just the beginning. And I’m going to keep proving people wrong because I have a lot of people to prove wrong, a lot of doubters.”

Photo Credit: Twitter.com/NFL | @complex | @bbcsport

