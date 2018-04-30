TBoss, Victoria Michaels & Thando Thabethe are Gorgeous Brides on the Cover of Glam Africa Magazine’s April-June Issue

For the love of weddings!
Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate TBoss is joined by South African actress Thando Thabethe and Ghanaian model Victoria Michaels on the cover of Glam Africa magazine’s April – June 2018 issue.
This issue of Glam Africa, which is its first ever bridal issue, celebrates and explores bridal traditions across the continent.
The magazine is also jam-packed with absolutely every tip and trick in the book to get you your dream wedding. From bridal accessories to the latest beauty trends, and bridal dresses to suit every budget and personality.
The cover shoot is a celebration of the colourful African wedding tradition with focus on Ghanaian, Northern Nigerian, and South African wedding traditions.
Thando, who was recently engaged when the cover was shot, shared her wedding planning experience with Glam Africa. In addition, the publication also got to chat with TBoss, and Victoria Michaels about all things lifestyle, career, and more.
Check on it!
Cover Credits
Photography: @spotlightpi
Video: @micsfilms
Stylist: @moashystyling
MUA: @iamdodos for Thando, @sutchay for Tboss and Victoria Michaels
Hair: @FerdinandsHair
Costume: @bygeoru
Location: @IkejaSaddleClub
Shoes: @ThePoloAvenue
Accessories: @JewelbyAden
White Dresses: @MaiAtafo.BridalAtelier | Black Tulle Dress (Thando): @SamuelNoon | Gold Dress (Victoria): @MagneticElegance | Black/Silver Dress (TBoss): @HouseofJahdara_