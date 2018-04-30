TBoss, Victoria Michaels & Thando Thabethe are Gorgeous Brides on the Cover of Glam Africa Magazine’s April-June Issue

For the love of weddings!

Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate TBoss is joined by South African actress Thando Thabethe and Ghanaian model Victoria Michaels on the cover of Glam Africa magazine’s April – June 2018 issue.

This issue of Glam Africa, which is its first ever bridal issue, celebrates and explores bridal traditions across the continent.

The magazine is also jam-packed with absolutely every tip and trick in the book to get you your dream wedding. From bridal accessories to the latest beauty trends, and bridal dresses to suit every budget and personality.

The cover shoot is a celebration of the colourful African wedding tradition with focus on Ghanaian, Northern Nigerian, and South African wedding traditions.

Thando, who was recently engaged when the cover was shot, shared her wedding planning experience with Glam Africa. In addition, the publication also got to chat with TBoss, and Victoria Michaels about all things lifestyle, career, and more.

Cover Credits

Photography: @spotlightpi

Video: @micsfilms

Stylist: @moashystyling

MUA: @iamdodos for Thando, @sutchay for Tboss and Victoria Michaels

Hair: @FerdinandsHair

Costume: @bygeoru

Location: @IkejaSaddleClub

Shoes: @ThePoloAvenue

Accessories: @JewelbyAden

White Dresses: @MaiAtafo.BridalAtelier | Black Tulle Dress (Thando): @SamuelNoon | Gold Dress (Victoria): @MagneticElegance | Black/Silver Dress (TBoss): @HouseofJahdara_