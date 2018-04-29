‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is now the Second Highest Box Office Debut of All Time!

Just a few days after premiering, Avengers: Infinity War is already breaking box office records.

According to reports from Variety, the move has made $245 million in its first weekend at the box office and has now become the second highest debut at the box office of all time.

This also marks the highest opening weekend ever for a Marvel movie.

Have you seen the movie yet?

The record of the biggest movie debut of all time belongs to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned just 3 million dollars more at the box office during its own opening weekend.