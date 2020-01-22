Imagine Your Favourite Celebrities at Filmhouse Landmark for a 🔥 Screening of Bad Boys for Life? Enjoy the Highlights

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Filmhouse Landmark on Friday hosted celebrities and influencers to a Badass Party and exclusive screening of the final movie installment of Bad Boys for Life starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith.

 

The cinema hosted over 200 influencers and celebrities such as Idia Aisien, Tobi Bakre, IK Osakioduwa, Seyi Shay, Lynxx, Elozonam, Denrele and more. Guests were treated to refreshments from Cold Stone and Nigeria Breweries; there were tons of games as they interacted before the screening at the new MX4D theatre to feel the action of the movie. 

For most of the attendees, it was the best cinema experience ever, as Filmhouse MX4D effects thrilled the audience during the movie. 

“It was an immersive experience with perfectly timed responses to chase scenes by Car or by foot. The flashes during close-range gunshots coupled with the burst of air on the face amplify the impact in a jarring yet satisfying manner and the smell of burnt rubber or sand at appropriate moments also  makes the experience a fully wholesome one.”  – Shola Thompson 

The Bad boys for Life is the final installment of a 2 decades-long franchise giving guests a reason to anticipate

“BAD BOYS 3? They got it RIGHT! They had the same chemistry. It was funny. The storyline was good. They captured the nostalgia of the old movies while keeping the new movie current and relevant to today.” – Denrele Edun

Filmhouse Cinemas has been at the forefront of creating amazing audience experience to promote the cinema culture in Nigeria and has successfully done so in the last 6 years. The brand has been home to major movie hits both Nollywood and Hollywood movies such as Sugar Rush, Living in Bondage, The Bling Lagosians, Hobbs and Shaw, The Joker and Avengers.

Follow Filmhouse cinemas @filmhousecinemas and ticket purchase visit www.filmhouseng.com.

 


