Martell Nigeria promised a Superb Beach Party and Delivered Nothing Less at "Rendezvous With Martell"

UK Aid commits part of a £320m Package to EFInA to improve the Financial Sector of Sub-Saharan Africa

All The Photos from Inside the ThisDay Awards That'll Make You Feel Like You Were There Too

Tiwa Savage Showed up to the "Zanku To The World" Concert in Style

D'Banj, DJ Spinall, Praiz, Olisa shut down Lagos at an Exclusive Party hosted by MTN for MusicTime!

Discover Major Business Growth Hacks at Zenith Bank's SME Digital Workshop | January 29th & 30th

Rachael Okonkwo renews her contract with Dano Milk as its Brand Ambassador

"Parasite" Pulls Off Historic Win at 2020 #SAGAwards | Full List of Winners

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2020 SAG Awards

Congratulations! #BBNaija's Ike Onyema is the New Brand Ambassador for PTRlifestyle

Published

24 mins ago

 on

On Sunday 5th, 2020, Cognac giant Martell Nigeria ushered in the new year in grand style at the recent All White Beach Party-Rendezvous With Martell. The annual event witnessed a pull of the Lagos crowd, consisting of Nightlife fanatics, Cognac lovers and a pack of beautiful socials- who teemed the atmosphere with vibrancy and excitement.

The exclusive party which was held at the striking new Skyfall Beach front Lekki presented for an amazing ambience with a rare mix of lifestyle and nature at its finest. In attendance were, Media personalities; Ehiz, Moet Abebe, Uti Nwachukwu, Taymesan, Ex BBN stars- Venita, Ike, Top socialites; Sophia Momodu, Bizzle Osikoya, Fashion Stylists; Moses Ebite and Jennifer Oseh amongst other notable personalities. 

Hosted by DMW “HypeMan” Special Spesh, the all-white beach affair featured appearances from DJs- Consequence, Paranormal and Last Don, Guest artistes; L.A.X, SettUp and a few others, who thrilled the crowd to riveting music and sounds. 

With all the markings of richness in experiences, plush settings and aesthetics, Martell Nigeria has indeed set the tone for a year of all-round audacious statement-making.



Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
