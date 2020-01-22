Martell Nigeria promised a Superb Beach Party and Delivered Nothing Less at “Rendezvous With Martell”

On Sunday 5th, 2020, Cognac giant Martell Nigeria ushered in the new year in grand style at the recent All White Beach Party-Rendezvous With Martell. The annual event witnessed a pull of the Lagos crowd, consisting of Nightlife fanatics, Cognac lovers and a pack of beautiful socials- who teemed the atmosphere with vibrancy and excitement.

The exclusive party which was held at the striking new Skyfall Beach front Lekki presented for an amazing ambience with a rare mix of lifestyle and nature at its finest. In attendance were, Media personalities; Ehiz, Moet Abebe, Uti Nwachukwu, Taymesan, Ex BBN stars- Venita, Ike, Top socialites; Sophia Momodu, Bizzle Osikoya, Fashion Stylists; Moses Ebite and Jennifer Oseh amongst other notable personalities.

Hosted by DMW “HypeMan” Special Spesh, the all-white beach affair featured appearances from DJs- Consequence, Paranormal and Last Don, Guest artistes; L.A.X, SettUp and a few others, who thrilled the crowd to riveting music and sounds.

With all the markings of richness in experiences, plush settings and aesthetics, Martell Nigeria has indeed set the tone for a year of all-round audacious statement-making.







———————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content

