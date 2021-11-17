It’s Another Holiday Adventure in Season 2 of “How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral” | Official Trailer + First Photos

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for the highly anticipated “How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral” (the second season of “How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding“) which launches on 10 December 2021.

This season holds a lot of festive firsts for the blended family – Beauty and Sbu’s first wedding anniversary, Lydia and Themba’s first Christmas as parents and the family’s first Christmas without their beloved matriarch, Gogo Twala who unfortunately passes away after a fun-filled day under the not-so-watchful eye of Tumi Sello.

The bereaved family takes us all the way to KwaZulu-Natal as they quickly band together on Christmas Day to plan the burial of Gogo Twala, which comes with its own set of challenges as the chief mourners descend into town to ensure a smooth service and ‘after tears’ reception.

This season reveals more about the vivacious Gogo Twala, who, of course, has her own secrets (did we expect anything less?) and dives deeper into the inner workings of the couples and families as the story unfolds.

“How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral” sees the return of all of your Christmas faves and a new addition to the cast. Industry veteran, Thembi Nyandeni (“Zone 14“, “IsiBaya“), joins the season as Gogo Twala’s sister, bringing her own twist to the already stellar lineup.

Created by Rethabile Ramaphakela and Katleho Ramaphakela, the 4-episode series was executive produced by Katleho Ramaphakela, Tshepo Ramaphakela and Rethabile Ramaphakela and Produced by Netflix and Burnt Onion Productions.

The South African Romcom boasts of an all-star cast including Thando Thabethe, Clementine Mosimane, Yonda Thomas, Sandile Mahlangu, Motlatsi Mafatshe, Saint Seseli, Charmaine Mtinta, Rami Chuene, Trevor Gumbi, Nandi Nyembe, Desmond Dube, Kate Normington, Seputla Sebogodi and Keketso Semoko.

Watch the trailer below: