Watch Laycon break down the lyrics of “Verified” on Accelerate TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We all remember when Laycon dropped “Verified“. He was fresh out of Big Brother’s house, basking in the glory of his 90 million worth of prizes for being the winner of Season 6 of the show. The lyrics of “Verified” were written before BBNaija. After which he linked up with Mayorkun to make the song a hit that it turned out to be.

Note that “Verified” is the third track off his “Shall we Begin” album. On Accelerate TV, Laycon analyses the lyrics to point out the things you might have missed.

Watch him break down the lyrics and point out some things you might have missed.

