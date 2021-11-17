New Music + Video: Chee – Mu Na Chi Mu So

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Gospel singer Chidinma Okebalama, better known as Chee returns with a powerful worship song of encouragement to edify the body of Christ.

Mu Na Chi Mu So” simply means ‘God is there with me’ in the Igbo language in Nigeria.

She celebrated what would have been her and Emeka Vincent Eloagu aka Chef Emeka’s first wedding anniversary this new single. Chef Emeka was a culinary author and teacher who passed away in Abuja three months ago, “as a result of an attack on him in his residence. ”

We’re sending love and light to the Vincent-Elaogu family.

Read her tribute below:

As the sun sets on today, which should be our 1st anniversary, I am reminded by how kind and supportive my husband was to me and my ministry.
Babe, in death did we part, but I celebrate you today.
Your trouble maker is ready to soar 🦅🦅❤

Today I honor God with this powerful song you used to hear me sing, little did I know that it would bring comfort and healing to so many people starting with me.

Munachimuso is my consolation and babe I thank you for loving it and believing in it. Everyone thinks I wrote it recently, but God always knows what we need even before we need it. It’s out now on YouTube. Link in my Bio.

Family please enjoy and bask in this healing worship unto our God knowing that He is with you. He promised to never leave or forsake you, and even when the times are tough and you are literally in the fire, he is there with you.

This and your unrelenting prayers has literally saved my life over the past 3 months. Purpose is greater than the pain of transition.

We must take this gospel to the ends of the earth.

For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.
Habakkuk 2:14 ESV https://bible.com/bible/59/hab.2.14.ESV

I present to you Mu na Chi mu so – You and God are in this 🙏 God is there with you.

God is love. Love never fails. God never fails. ❤❤

Listen to the music below:

Watch the video below:

