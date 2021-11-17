Rogers Ofime & Agozie Ugwu will Produce Play Network Studios’ Upcoming Project “Hijack 93”

Play Network Studios has released a poster and official title for its forthcoming, highly anticipated project “Hijack 93“.

The movie which was first announced in May is based on a storyline centred around the 1993 hijack of a Nigerian Airways jet by three teenagers.

Not much about the film cast and crew have been revealed but “after taking some time to properly gather first-hand accounts of events,” Play Network is ready for a “lift-off” with ace movie producers Rogers Ofime of Native Media and Agozie Ugwu onboard.

Sharing the interesting update on social media, Charles Okpaleke of Play Network Studios wrote:

I love converting my dreams to reality!! Some teenagers in 1993 hijacked a Nigerian Airways plane, I found the story interesting and decided to make it into a feature film I’m glad to announce that @playnetworkstudios will be working with one of the best producers on this project @rogers.ofime Native Media and @agozieugwu. Dear Nollywood, 2022 would be amazing!

Play Network is the brain behind Nollywood classic remakes like “Living In Bondage: Breaking Free,” “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story“, “Nneka The Pretty Serpent,” the forthcoming “Aki and PawPaw”, “Glamour Girls“, “Osuofia Goes To Miami” and “Diamond Ring”.

See the list of more upcoming Play Network projects to anticipate below: