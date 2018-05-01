BBNaija’s Nina to Fans – “I want to apologize for sounding offensive or coming across as insensitive in some of my interviews”

During the media rounds following her exit from the Big Brother Naija house, Nina got backlash for some of her interviews and social media posts. According to her fans, her language was dismissive and most were offended by it.
In a new post on Instagram, Nina has apologized to her fans saying:
Hi guys, just want to clear up certain things. First of all, I did that interview next day after I got back from South Africa. And as at then i didnt have a team to teach me certain things….. Secondly, I am still new to this and still learning. I want to apologize for sounding offensive or coming across as insensitive in some of my interviews. Expressing myself isn’t one of my strong suits however I am willing to learn and I promise I will do better. Love you all for understanding and loving me! Bless ❤❤
See the post below.
The main apology should go to Collins my dear.
Its important you mutually separate if you choose not to continue with him
Thank you Tamuno!
Nina should first apologize to Collins for betraying him because of Miracle and 25m.
She’s apologizing to her fans because she need them to climb the ladder bcos they’re the new Collins now. She’s really a gold digger.
My dear Nina,
What do your fans have to do with your blatant callousness regarding Collins?
What does being taught how to speak in interviews have to do with what we all know to be the truth?
You cannot apologize for being an opportunist.
It’s who you are. You’ve shown it to us. Some will love you for it. I personally find it despicable.
People think you are naive, I disagree.
You aren’t clueless. You know what you are doing.
You are trying to manipulate Miracle because of what you think you can get from him.
But even as you aren’t naive, you are still a bit dumb.
Dumb because you think Miracle isn’t using you too.
You think you are the one in charge, but your eyes will open soon enough.
Take care,
I wish you enlightenment,
Not a fan.
When a girl is dumb, it is the private part that suffers.
This statement should be patented and the author should be a billionaire.
The law is more accurate than the three laws of thermodynamics
Maybe she is naive or opportunistic … just maybe… but what of the other person who slept with her knowing she has someone out there. In my opinion, they used themselves. I hope she manages this fame she has now cos she seems endearing.
I regret voting for Miracle and Nina. I voted for Miracle because someone ask me 2 and I voted for Nina because of Collins. and now someone is dumping her man because of d money. And d mumu guy dat won 2 didn’t know that he will surely cry one day because they make Collins cry. Try dat with me and be buried within a year. Dog