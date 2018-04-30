DJ Cuppy, Alicia Keys, Juls, Swizz Beatz at the 2018 Amref Health Africa ArtBall honouring Nigerian Artist Toyin Ojih Odutola

The Amref Health Africa ArtBall is a premier contemporary African art auction and philanthropic event that aims to raise funds and awareness for Amref Health Africa.

This year, ArtBall honoured artist Toyin Ojih Odutola with the Rees Visionary Award for bringing forth critical African cultural and transcultural perspectives, that inspire and embolden the viewer through these challenging times.

The award was presented to Toyin by Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz with Solange Knowles and Jack Shainman acting as honourary hosts for the event.

Young Paris was the benefit committee chair and music was provided by DJ Cuppy, DJ TUNEZ and djTAO.

See photos below.