BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

DJ Cuppy, Alicia Keys, Juls, Swizz Beatz at the 2018 Amref Health Africa ArtBall honouring Nigerian Artist Toyin Ojih Odutola

30.04.2018 at By 1 Comment

The Amref Health Africa ArtBall is a premier contemporary African art auction and philanthropic event that aims to raise funds and awareness for Amref Health Africa.

This year, ArtBall honoured artist Toyin Ojih Odutola with the Rees Visionary Award for bringing forth critical African cultural and transcultural perspectives, that inspire and embolden the viewer through these challenging times.

The award was presented to Toyin by Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz with Solange Knowles and Jack Shainman acting as honourary hosts for the event.

Young Paris was the benefit committee chair and music was provided by DJ Cuppy, DJ TUNEZ and djTAO.

See photos below.

DJ Cup

Eddie Kadi, DJ Cuppy, Young Paris, Juls

Eddie Kadi, DJ Cuppy

Swizz Beatz, Laolu Senbanjo

Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys

1 Comments on DJ Cuppy, Alicia Keys, Juls, Swizz Beatz at the 2018 Amref Health Africa ArtBall honouring Nigerian Artist Toyin Ojih Odutola

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija