“Welcome to our great party PDP” – Ben Murray-Bruce tells Dino Melaye

Senator representing Bayelsa East constituency Ben Murray-Bruce has welcomed Dino Melaye into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
Melaye had arrived Wednesday’s plenary in a neck brace and sat at the opposition wing with members of the PDP.
While he is yet to make an official statement about decamping from All Progressives Congress (APC), Murray-Bruce, on his Twitter, wrote:
Great to have
@dino_melaye at the @NGRSenate today and hearty welcome to our great party, @OfficialPDPNig. We will treat you good – no trauma or intimidation whatsoever.
Great to have @dino_melaye at the @NGRSenate today and hearty welcome to our great party, @OfficialPDPNig. We will treat you good – no trauma or intimidation whatsoever.
— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) May 30, 2018
He was once one of the rascals that ruined PDP. Let him go away. This Nigerian politics me no understand .