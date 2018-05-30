BellaNaija

“Welcome to our great party PDP” – Ben Murray-Bruce tells Dino Melaye

30.05.2018 at By 1 Comment

Ben Murray-Bruce welcomes Dino Melaye to PDP | BellaNaijaSenator representing Bayelsa East constituency Ben Murray-Bruce has welcomed Dino Melaye into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Melaye had arrived Wednesday’s plenary in a neck brace and sat at the opposition wing with members of the PDP.

While he is yet to make an official statement about decamping from All Progressives Congress (APC), Murray-Bruce, on his Twitter, wrote:

Great to have @dino_melaye at the @NGRSenate today and hearty welcome to our great party, @OfficialPDPNig. We will treat you good – no trauma or intimidation whatsoever.

  • Fizzy May 30, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    He was once one of the rascals that ruined PDP. Let him go away. This Nigerian politics me no understand .

