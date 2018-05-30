“Welcome to our great party PDP” – Ben Murray-Bruce tells Dino Melaye

Senator representing Bayelsa East constituency Ben Murray-Bruce has welcomed Dino Melaye into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Melaye had arrived Wednesday’s plenary in a neck brace and sat at the opposition wing with members of the PDP.

While he is yet to make an official statement about decamping from All Progressives Congress (APC), Murray-Bruce, on his Twitter, wrote:

Great to have @ dino_melaye at the @ NGRSenate today and hearty welcome to our great party, @ OfficialPDPNig. We will treat you good – no trauma or intimidation whatsoever.

