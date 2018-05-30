150 Students receive the Ribena Good Values Heroes’ Award for Exemplary Character

It was all fun and excitement at the recently held Ribena Good Values Awards ceremony which took place on Saturday, May 26th, 2018, at the Grandeur Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos. Ribena, one of the leading nutritional fruit drinks from the stables of Suntory Beverage and Foods Nigeria Limited, celebrated hundreds of children from 150 schools for portraying an exemplary character and being ambassadors of good values. The event saw a huge turnout, in thousands, of school children who were also accompanied by their teachers and parents.

Ribena initiated the Good Values Awards, in partnership with Bridges to Goodness Project, to entrench good values in school children across Nigeria. This initiative further emphasizes the Ribena brand positioning campaign ‘Goodness Made Fun’ with an effort to inspire children to make the right choices and have fun while doing it.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director, Suntory Beverage and Food Nigeria Limited, Chinedum Okereke, emphasized the importance of good values, as it not only stands one out but gives the whole essence of living and fulfillment. According to him, “Ribena is working to shift the focus from the original ways of only being recognized for good performance in academics to being celebrated for portraying good values and admirable character. The way it is being done is by making it fun and exciting so that the children look forward to living it and growing to become true heroes of good values. The Ribena Good Values Awards has been piloted in Lagos but will expand to other parts of the nation from next year.”

Rosemary Akpo, Marketing Director, Suntory Beverage and Food Nigeria Limited, said at the event, “for the Ribena Good Values Award, we decided to portray what the brand stands for, which is, having the values that we believe will impact the society, such as honesty, punctuality, integrity, and so on. Ribena needs to go beyond just being a tasty and fun drink the children love; the brand also needs to stand for something deeper that is an enduring value to the growth of the society. Which is why the Ribena Good Values Education Programme and Awards was set up.”

The Senior Brand Manager, Ribena, Essien Ekemini also said that Ribena has chosen to celebrate the Awardees as Heroes…Ribena Heroes of Good Values. He said “heroes are not defined by their might and special powers but by their noble acts. These noble acts of responsibility, sacrifice, honesty, character, kindness, selflessness etc is what we want our children to exhibit daily.”

Five honourees were awarded from each of the 150 participating schools in this year’s edition of the Ribena Good Values Awards. The event also saw in attendance, top dignitaries from different sectors with entertaining performances by Explicit dance crew and De Cord music academy.

The Ribena Good Values Awards Programme is a long-term initiative that has come to stay and will be rolled out continuously in years to come.

To keep up with updates on the Ribena Good Values Education Programme follow @RibenaNigeria on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content