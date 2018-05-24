Britney Spears’ Ex Kevin Federline wants to up his $20,000 Monthly Child Support

Kevin Federline, ex-husband to pop star Britney Spears, is requesting about 3 times what he currently receives from her as child support.

According to E! Online, Kevin, who has 2 sons – Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11 – with the singer complains that he’s unable to provide for them the same lifestyle they get for living with their mother.

Kevin says he is currently earning $3,000 a month, and his current child support is $20,000 – $10,000 a child.

Britney, he says, makes $34 million a year, and is able to provide a comfortable lifestyle for the kids, including her 13,000 square-foot home.

He claims that he, on the other hand, lives with his wife in their 2000 square-foot home with their 4 other kids. He said: “Sean and Jayden have to share a room at my house. There is no room for them to invite friends over or to have sleepovers.”

He says he is requesting for more child support “to provide some sort of remote parity between the lifestyles.”

Photo Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty Images