Britney Spears’ Ex Kevin Federline wants to up his $20,000 Monthly Child Support

Kevin Federline, ex-husband to pop star Britney Spears, is requesting about 3 times what he currently receives from her as child support.
According to E! Online, Kevin, who has 2 sons – Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11 – with the singer complains that he’s unable to provide for them the same lifestyle they get for living with their mother.
Kevin says he is currently earning $3,000 a month, and his current child support is $20,000 – $10,000 a child.
Britney, he says, makes $34 million a year, and is able to provide a comfortable lifestyle for the kids, including her 13,000 square-foot home.
He claims that he, on the other hand, lives with his wife in their 2000 square-foot home with their 4 other kids. He said: “Sean and Jayden have to share a room at my house. There is no room for them to invite friends over or to have sleepovers.”
He says he is requesting for more child support “to provide some sort of remote parity between the lifestyles.”
Photo Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty Images
This one is a non-entity…..she’s paying for her own kids. Not her business how you take care of your OTHER 4 kids. I think 23k dollars a month is well more than enough for you to move the F out of your mothers house and get your own damn place, but what do I know….i might be wrong. Mr man go and get your s— straightened out before you start looking like a professional baby daddy.
sorry …..he stays with his wife not his mom but still how she survives with her own 4 kids isn’t britney’s problem. Tell the wifey to get a job as well
Joker!
After the divorce and the divorce settlement you’re getting, you still want Britney to continue sponsoring you and your new family’s lifestyle.
Joker!!!
smh…..#shameless man
smh……. u nor get shame?
LOL…. you want to live off another woman’s sweat? Ko le werk! Ole, ole, what is her business with the other 4 children?
Women are such hypocrites and very stingy. Let it be the other way around , all the women will be requesting the guy give more money .
Agreed. Women make these same claims for additional child support, even when they’re in new relationships.
Let’s not be two faced about this and if he’s able to provide full-time care as the parent with sole custody and she’s making enough money to give her children some better options, then let her pay the additional child support.
Biko are the kids complaining about the living conditions at his place or not. $10k a month no do you fa! Some people greedy gaan
Isn’t this what FEMINISM is supposedly all about? EQUALITY?! Because if it was a woman (even is she was remarried and living with someone else), no one would bat an eyelid.
Britney should man up abeg, and not bring shame to the feminazi community…240k a year from her 34milla mere is peanuts…bloody stingy hipocrites