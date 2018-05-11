These British Brothers are making & selling “Ikoyi Chapman” in the UK

Mike and Garry Robinson loved a particular drink from their childhood which they could only get in Nigeria in their childhood that its memory followed them to their adulthood.

A soft drink made with fruits and bitters was how they remembered it, and they told The Courier that it’s always been their dream to commercially produce the drink in the UK.

“After leaving school, Garry and I both became professional squash players but it has always been our dream to commercially produce this drink,” Mike said. We’ve always had a dream of bringing it to market. We went to various drinks companies, but many only want an energy drink or a fruit drink. We were taking them a drink that had a unique taste.

They finally got a company to sign up for the production of the drinks, and the brothers decided to call their drink “Ikoyi Chapman.”

Ikoyi Chapman is already being sold in bars in some parts of the UK, and the brothers hope people will soon start seeing it in supermarkets.