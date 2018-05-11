These British Brothers are making & selling “Ikoyi Chapman” in the UK

Mike and Garry Robinson loved a particular drink from their childhood which they could only get in Nigeria in their childhood that its memory followed them to their adulthood.
A soft drink made with fruits and bitters was how they remembered it, and they told The Courier that it’s always been their dream to commercially produce the drink in the UK.
“After leaving school, Garry and I both became professional squash players but it has always been our dream to commercially produce this drink,” Mike said.
We’ve always had a dream of bringing it to market. We went to various drinks companies, but many only want an energy drink or a fruit drink. We were taking them a drink that had a unique taste.
They finally got a company to sign up for the production of the drinks, and the brothers decided to call their drink “Ikoyi Chapman.”
Ikoyi Chapman is already being sold in bars in some parts of the UK, and the brothers hope people will soon start seeing it in supermarkets.
Classic Oyibo…lol!
Classic oyibo, who makes use of opportunities around them. Africans stop getting angry when others use their brain to create and make money with your own resources.
@JADE, I believe that’s exactly the point that 9JA was making. That the “classic Oyibo” sees opportunities where we mostly see challenges.
Correcttt! We’re on point. Bella Naija and Evrytin.com combined together gives me 90% true news and information.
I’m not sure how I feel about this. Leave our drink for us
But u speak there language for free and you might us have an english. So the name there drink ikoyi whats your problem black mentality this is why no major black country in this world is developed.
@Agu, you started off well before degenerating into racist BS.
Oh here we go again with this sense of entitlement.
Two Nigerian brothers packaged lemonade and sell it successfully in Nigeria. We said “oh business savvy young chaps”. Two British brothers package chapman and ” you don’t know how YOU feel about it” looooool!!!!
We wear weave..no one talks…they do braids…all hell breaks loose.
This is just going beyond ridiculous at this point. I feel sad for you( and i don’t say this to insult you)…..surely that load on your shoulder is TOO HEAVY. Drop it AND BE FREE SISTER!
@Dapo how is Agu being racist. Is there any developed black country??
am sure you speak english – wear english clothes. like to travel abroad – if an oyinbo said exactly this, people will say racist. some blacks are so racist without even knowing it.
YOU SHOULD HAVE COME UP WITH THE IDEA. SO NOW IT IS YOUR DRINK. ??? THIS IS WHAT I AM TALKING ABOUT. WAKE UP AFRICA.. INSTEAD OF TALKING ABOUT WARS, TRIBALISM, DANCING AND SINGING…. BE INNOVATIVE,.. BE CRWATIVE,. DONT WAIT UNTIL OTHERS MAKE IT THEN YOU START CRYING AND CLAIMING IT YOURS.. RUBBISH AND NONSENSE
Omo some of you people are stupid o. Or you don’t have history books at home? Who is that goat talking about we speak their language for free ? Same British that COLONIZED US????? E say na “for free”. Another uneducated fellow talking about “you wear weaves” upon all the book Nigerians read no sense, no critical thinking. It makes sense why our country is the way it is tbh.
Emmm Tolu… have you forgotten Wakanda 😬
@tatafo Same here! especially this statement “the founders of the drink Ikoyi Chapman”.
@Tolu, first it’s Dayo (if you are going to come at me, abegi get the name right), and there’s nothing like “black mentality”! Black people are diverse (culturally and otherwise) and has contributed significantly to the advancement of many of the world’s most developed countries.
@Agu
I am pretty sure you know that we didnt request or apply for the freedom to speak english
it’s a consequence of colonisation, and because the Brits colonised large portions of the world, it has now become very useful in this globalised world. That is why we speak english. Your comment is rubbish
Also regarding the post, i feel slightly uncomfortable with Non-Nigerians profiting of our cultural and intellectual property. Not too excited about his.
Waiting for the cultural appropriation criers
abi oh – but still they will wear long weave – colour hair blond , eat english food but still cry cultural appropriation. its okay though if it makes you look good or makes you money but only if you are black
@Agu yes we speak their language as a result of slavery you dim! Keep quiet.
@Agu yes we speak their language as a result of slavery and colonialism you dim! Keep quiet.
If u refuse to see opportunity around you others will see it for you
well even in Nigeria pepsi has a bottled form of chapman called smoove which kids love …..so kudos to everyone doing our beloved “ikoyi club chapman ” proud …..
I think it’s the company that makes La Casera that makes Smoov
If there is no global patent, any business is legally free to sell it and with various recipe’s free online, it will be hard to stop further commercial production.
Hi Bella, there’s a similar post about 4 young Nigerian women who produce this drink in the UK. I found the post on Ifeoma William’s page on IG. Those women actually started packaging this. Please put up a piece on them as well. Bless
You are referring to the DVEES Sisters – IG: @DVEES_ They’ve also been features in Vogue Magazine and are doing great things.
DVees Chapman! They were featured in Vogue too!
Dia we are! We had the opportunity to create this drink ages ago as a vision or dream cos I’m sure a Naija persin would have considered it, but noooooo we didn’t. Then plenty something years later two children who remembered drinking it at Ikoyi club get the vision and make it and will now sell it. Una do well oh! Kudos to you and that dream that never died! They should please let it become an international brand and reach America so that I can benefit from their vision as well. This is so in line with the theme at our ongoing church conference.
Yes I find this problematic!!! Yes I feel someway about two WHITE MEN packaging a Nigerian drink and getting paid for it even though they named it after the place It comes from. They fact that this men have decided to capitalize on our idea is nothing new. White people have been doing this for centuries, taking our stuff and revamping it into something else or as you all may think something inventive and ingenious.
We should therefore feel uncomfortable about them doing this!!!!
Now for all of you shouting but you speak English for free or you are wearing blonde weave rah rah rah. Speaking English is as a result of colonialism and wearing blonde weave has nothing to do with a white people!!! White people are not the only race born with blonde hair some black people are.
The fact that we are so comfortable with white people taking our stuff isn’t even surprising at all seeing that we are not taught history in school especially the history of the arrival of white men in Africa and all of our stuff they stole( our art, our people(remember slavery?) and are hugely profiting off. We should be wary whenever a white person gets “inspiration” from Africa. We need to start thinking critically about this things! We need to become uncomfortable!!! We need to learn about our history as history repeats itself time and time again.
@SMH, thank you from lending a little needed perspective to this discourse. I do not want to stray too far from the story here (and I applaud these 2 dudes for their initiative), but I am aghast at seeming ignorant folks babbling on about Nigerians speaking English as if they are completely ignorant of our tortured colonial history. That is the primary reason that we all speak English (in addition to any other natural quest for knowledge), and while I am not of those to blame everything on colonialism (we should have done much better in almost 60 years – and certainly no worse than the many Asian nations that suffered a similar history), but it is precisely at the root of our issues and fratricides over imported religions, artificial boundaries and schisms.
BTW, apart from the fact Africans have been weaving hair since recorded history, the modern “weave” was actually invented by a child of African origin, Christine Jenkins, who received a patent for the process in 1951 (albeit wigs had existed well before then). Furthermore, there’s nothing intrinsically “Oyibo” about long or straight hair, as those weaves tend to be Indian.
What bank in Nigeria would give you the credit necessary to build the factory or acquire the facilities to bottle and/or commercialize this drink?
As someone noted on this thread, there are some Nigerians who had been producing a similar product in the UK (but perhaps deemed less newsworthy because they are not Oyibo), but this story speaks to me more about the real structural and institutional issues that we have in Nigeria rather than the supposed ingenuity of Brits (or any other Oyibo) as opposed to Nigerians. As have been variously noted, if Steve Jobs and/or Bill Gates ( a college dropout) were Nigerians in Nigeria, there is very little likelihood that anyone would have given them the relatively massive amounts needed to nuture Apple and Microsoft respectively.
Honestly, when non Africans say Africans are the biggest coons on the planet. I always defend my people, then I visit websites like BN and read retarded comments like the one @agu made., talking about “we speak their language for free” smh!! its the damn truth. Africans, especially Nigerians are the biggest ass lickers of white people. We pride ourselves on being so educated yet we don’t even know our damn history, thats why there are so many Nigerians that kiss up to these whites. If some of y’all spend some time researching the atrocities perpetrated by these colorless people during colonization, even now. You’d never open your mouth to defend them ever again.
I wish the Nigerian government would do better with the educational system so that the next generation will have less of degenerates like Agu, cocoa and the hundreds of people that liked their comment. I’m glad I don’t come across buffoons like those people in real life. I will pour holy water on their mentally delayed black behinds mtchewww.
You my friend are VERY EMOTIONAL.
I am not a slave. I refuse to be enslaved. I refuse to fester bitter feelings in my heart towards another race, regardless of what their ancestors did in the past or what some racists do and say in the present.
I have forgiven them and I will continue to forgive them and live FREE and HAPPY.
Just because I’m black doesn’t mean i will shackle myself to YOUR HATRED for a group of fellow human beings. If that makes me a “COON”..I’ll take it.
Black people are not exempt from causing these same hurt and damage to other humans. If I can forgive black people that do wrong, i can forgive white people that do wrong too.
SLAVERY has nothing to do with 2 brothers selling Chapman…that is called BUSINESS.
I wonder why NBC stopped producing Fanta Chapman.