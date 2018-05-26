Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie receives Honorary Degree from Bowdoin College

Writer and speaker Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has received an honorary degree from Bowdoin College.

Adichie was one of 3 honored by the liberal arts college, the other two being: chemist and Nobel laureate Thomas R. Cech and former diplomat and government official Susan E. Rice.

Adichie sat to speak about her writing, walking into the hall in a dress by Mmakamba, to a loud ovation.

She talked about writing novels, saying finishing one “is a kind of sadness.”

Photo Credit: bowdoincollege