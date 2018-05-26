Spending time together is an important aspect of Family Life – Kate Middleton on Children’s Hospice Week

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton has described her moments with family as the best moments of her life. In a letter written in honor of Children’s Hospice Week, Kate says;

Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish.

The theme of Children’s Hospice Week this year is ‘Life’s Short’ and I am touched that children and young people are sharing what they love most in life and reminding us of how precious time is for everyone.