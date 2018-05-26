Spending time together is an important aspect of Family Life – Kate Middleton on Children’s Hospice Week

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton has described her moments with family as the best moments of her life. In a letter written in honor of Children’s Hospice Week, Kate says;
Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish.
The theme of Children’s Hospice Week this year is ‘Life’s Short’ and I am touched that children and young people are sharing what they love most in life and reminding us of how precious time is for everyone.
Read the full letter below:
Hahahaaaa!
Lazy Katy is feeling the pressure and she has started making moves. LOL because the British press has called her one of the laziest royals ever, she now feels the need to do something other than giving birth. I’ll pick Meghan any day over Waity Katy. For one Meghan looks younger and prettier even though Meghan is actually older. Also, Meghan has more personality in her little finger than robotic and stiff Katy ever will in an entire lifetime. Meghan with all her feminism and UN work already started doing royal appointments BEFORE she married Prince Harry and Waity Katy is SHOOK!!!
@shook, Shame on you for this silly comparison. A big shame on you!!!