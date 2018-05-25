BellaNaija

Femi Fani-Kayode & Wife Precious Welcome Triplets!

Lawyer Femi Fani-Kayode and wife Precious Chikwendu have welcomed their triplets, Ragnar, Aiden and Liam.

The politician took to his twitter page to share the exciting news as well as a photo of himself and Precious in hospital scrubs.

See his tweet below:

20 Comments on Femi Fani-Kayode & Wife Precious Welcome Triplets!
  • king bey May 25, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Congrats

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Mrs chidukane May 25, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    FFK is just throwing boys left,right and center! This is real C of O as my friends told me after I had my first son. Congrats to them. Thank God for safe delivery. Fine parents, I’m sure the boys will be so handsome. I will still be happy if they’re girls oh. My comment is just because I believe I read that their first child is his first son.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Fizzy May 25, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    FFK Congratulations to you and your wife Precious. But, I yam not understanding these names faa. Are these not irish names????

    Love this! 45 Reply
    • Fleur May 26, 2018 at 4:35 am

      You do well. Been wondering!

      Love this! 1
  • CrazyWorld May 25, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    When you watch too much Vikings and Thor, these are the names you’d start giving your children

    Love this! 122 Reply
  • tiana May 25, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    congrats but out of curiosity. how old is the wife? ehnnnnnnnn – nawa oh but at least life is comfortable for her now. The man must be late late 50.. good for him.

    Love this! 11 Reply
    • Boss May 25, 2018 at 3:40 pm

      He is 55yrs. Looks good for his age.

      Love this! 21
    • Ese May 25, 2018 at 6:28 pm

      Femi 57,Precious 29. Age is only but a number, as long as there’s genuine love and understanding. Congrats to the couple

      Love this! 24
  • Obidi A Agbai May 25, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Wonderful Inlaw. Triple congrats . Add Igbo names to your boys they will love it when they grow.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Oyin May 25, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Beautiful!!!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Sola May 25, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    So what’s with the full makeup shortly after having a set of triplets??? Don’t understand the facade. It should be a deeply personal thing preparing for the arrival of your babies or shortly after delivering your babies….not plastered all over Twitter in full glam makeup!!

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • The Real Oma May 25, 2018 at 5:49 pm

      So the make-up is the problem? People approach life differently!

      Love this! 48
  • Ann1 May 25, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    Congratulations to them. But when did they get married?… isn’t she his girlfriend?

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • OA May 25, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    I think the picture was taken before she was wheeled into the theater. That belly looks as if she was just going to deliver them. Only 55? Sorry, but to me, he looks older, with his razz “egbon” chain around his neck. Only 55, and he acts as if he knows everything. “Boy, sit down somewhere and be quiet, make we hear word!” Congrats to the couple oh. Some people are just so blessed. Carry triplets and born them with no issues. Good for Precious and her husband.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Tolu May 25, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Liam??? Lmao. Nigerians sha

    Love this! 7 Reply
    • Anon May 25, 2018 at 8:50 pm

      I know someone who named her child Colm. Not Callum/Calum but the full Irish COLM! The parents lived in Ireland for a bit though.

      Love this! 3
  • Tinktink May 26, 2018 at 4:16 am

    Which one is Ragnar? It sounds like mosquito spray

    Love this! 6 Reply
    • Fleur May 26, 2018 at 4:36 am

      Sounds like Ragnarok. Only thing missing is Thor

      Love this! 9
  • crystaldrops May 26, 2018 at 9:16 am

    A big congratulations.Indeed.What a “wonderful gift the Lord has given you”. But please, return the favour by sparing Nigerians the pain of your incitive headlines.Get a PR/Brand expert.There’s a refined way to get your messages across.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • zzzzzzzzzzz May 26, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Wow….Congrats

    Love this! 0 Reply
