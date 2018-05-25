Femi Fani-Kayode & Wife Precious Welcome Triplets!

Lawyer Femi Fani-Kayode and wife Precious Chikwendu have welcomed their triplets, Ragnar, Aiden and Liam.
The politician took to his twitter page to share the exciting news as well as a photo of himself and Precious in hospital scrubs.
See his tweet below:
I give thanks to God for the birth of my three beautiful sons Ragnar, Aiden and Liam this morning. They are so beautiful. Precious and the three boys are doing very well. Today is her birthday: what a wonderful birthday gift that the Lord has given to us. To God be the glory! pic.twitter.com/eN6zNPV5tP
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 25, 2018
Congrats
FFK is just throwing boys left,right and center! This is real C of O as my friends told me after I had my first son. Congrats to them. Thank God for safe delivery. Fine parents, I’m sure the boys will be so handsome. I will still be happy if they’re girls oh. My comment is just because I believe I read that their first child is his first son.
FFK Congratulations to you and your wife Precious. But, I yam not understanding these names faa. Are these not irish names????
You do well. Been wondering!
When you watch too much Vikings and Thor, these are the names you’d start giving your children
congrats but out of curiosity. how old is the wife? ehnnnnnnnn – nawa oh but at least life is comfortable for her now. The man must be late late 50.. good for him.
He is 55yrs. Looks good for his age.
Femi 57,Precious 29. Age is only but a number, as long as there’s genuine love and understanding. Congrats to the couple
Wonderful Inlaw. Triple congrats . Add Igbo names to your boys they will love it when they grow.
Beautiful!!!
So what’s with the full makeup shortly after having a set of triplets??? Don’t understand the facade. It should be a deeply personal thing preparing for the arrival of your babies or shortly after delivering your babies….not plastered all over Twitter in full glam makeup!!
So the make-up is the problem? People approach life differently!
Congratulations to them. But when did they get married?… isn’t she his girlfriend?
I think the picture was taken before she was wheeled into the theater. That belly looks as if she was just going to deliver them. Only 55? Sorry, but to me, he looks older, with his razz “egbon” chain around his neck. Only 55, and he acts as if he knows everything. “Boy, sit down somewhere and be quiet, make we hear word!” Congrats to the couple oh. Some people are just so blessed. Carry triplets and born them with no issues. Good for Precious and her husband.
Liam??? Lmao. Nigerians sha
I know someone who named her child Colm. Not Callum/Calum but the full Irish COLM! The parents lived in Ireland for a bit though.
Which one is Ragnar? It sounds like mosquito spray
Sounds like Ragnarok. Only thing missing is Thor
A big congratulations.Indeed.What a “wonderful gift the Lord has given you”. But please, return the favour by sparing Nigerians the pain of your incitive headlines.Get a PR/Brand expert.There’s a refined way to get your messages across.
Wow….Congrats