Femi Fani-Kayode & Wife Precious Welcome Triplets!

Lawyer Femi Fani-Kayode and wife Precious Chikwendu have welcomed their triplets, Ragnar, Aiden and Liam.

The politician took to his twitter page to share the exciting news as well as a photo of himself and Precious in hospital scrubs.

See his tweet below:

I give thanks to God for the birth of my three beautiful sons Ragnar, Aiden and Liam this morning. They are so beautiful. Precious and the three boys are doing very well. Today is her birthday: what a wonderful birthday gift that the Lord has given to us. To God be the glory! pic.twitter.com/eN6zNPV5tP — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 25, 2018