BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Nigeria’s First Full HD Channel (Hi-Impact TV) Launches On Sunday, Tuesday 29th

25.05.2018 at By Leave a Comment

The first of its kind in Nigeria, the first full HD cable channel Hi-impact TV comes from the stable of solution media and infotech is to be launched on the 29th of May.

The launch will hold at Hi-Impact planet an amusement, theme park and resort. During the launch invited guests would take a tour of the Hi-impact TV studios.

So it’s countdown to May 29th. Tick out every day on your calendar as the best of television programme comes your way.

—————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija