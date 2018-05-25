Nigeria’s First Full HD Channel (Hi-Impact TV) Launches On Sunday, Tuesday 29th

The first of its kind in Nigeria, the first full HD cable channel Hi-impact TV comes from the stable of solution media and infotech is to be launched on the 29th of May.

The launch will hold at Hi-Impact planet an amusement, theme park and resort. During the launch invited guests would take a tour of the Hi-impact TV studios.

So it’s countdown to May 29th. Tick out every day on your calendar as the best of television programme comes your way.

